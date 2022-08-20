Macon Film Festival screens film based on '9 to 5'

This weekend, you can catch a film or production at one Macon's multiple theaters, from the Grand Opera House to the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon film festival is in full swing!

This weekend, you can catch a film or production at one Macon's multiple theaters, from the Grand Opera House to the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

It features the work of several filmmakers, including some that are having the opportunity to show their films to an audience for the first time.

"You actually get to meet the people that are watching your film. And you get to hear from their perspective; how they feel about it. How it can inspire them," said Camille Hardman, one of the directors for "Still Working 9 to 5".

The group of filmmakers are showing their film at the festival, and it's inspired by the 1980 film '9 to 5' starring Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda.

The creators say their film highlights the issues women faced in the workplace back then, and still face today.

It addresses equal pay, universal childcare, and sexual harassment.

"It takes the original film '9 to 5' and uses it as a vehicle to talk about the women's movement and issues. It's a lot of entertaining, it's very fun. It's also very educational at the same time," Hardman said.

The festival will be showing 'Still Working 9 to 5' on Saturday night at 7:15 over at the Douglass theatre.

The festival continues into tomorrow.