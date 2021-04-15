Kumho Tire plans to expand Macon plant with $21.8M investment

The company says it's adding a new section to the existing plant that will allow them to make an additional 500,000 tires each year

MACON, Ga. — The Kumho Tire plant in Macon – also the Korean company’s first North American manufacturing facility – is about to get bigger.

At Thursday’s State of the Community address, Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller announced the company approved a nearly $22 million investment to add 20,500 square-feet to the Macon plant.

It would add a new Automated Production Unit (APU) that the company says would improve product quality and increase efficiency, allowing them to produce an extra 500,000 tires a year.

“I’m excited to see Kumho’s progress and growth now and in the future; they recognize what a great place our community is to do business and be located,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “Focusing on the economic development of our community means both attracting new industries and supporting those that are already here, and we were able to celebrate existing industries twice this week. It’s a great day and a great week in Macon-Bibb County.”

Groundbreaking is expected to begin in May 2021.

The tire plant, located on Kumho Parkway in south Bibb County, first opened its doors in May 2016 and was a $600M investment. It’s around 1 million square-feet and created 400 jobs.