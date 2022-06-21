Crews continue 'challenging' search for man who went overboard boat on Lake Lanier

"Submerged standing timber in the area have made getting equipment to the bottom very challenging," officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews continue their search for a man who went overboard a boat on Lake Lanier over the weekend.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Hall County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene near Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier in search of 29-year-old Kaiyan Ding. Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement Game Wardens arrived on the scene soon after. Both agencies began searching for Ding with SONAR in water ranging from 60 to 100 feet, a spokesperson with the agency said.

In an update on Facebook Tuesday, DNR said Game Wardens have been working through the night for the past several days to locate the drowning victim, but they have come across some challenges.

"Submerged standing timber in the area have made getting equipment to the bottom very challenging, but the search will continue until all reasonable efforts are exhausted," they said.

Photos show the crews working through the night as they continue their search efforts. 11Alive will continue to provide updates as this story develops.