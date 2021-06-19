Lake Tobesofkee Arrowhead Park now open after E. coli levels drop back down

Due to the weather, the lake could close again due to lightning.

MACON, Ga. — Lake Tobesofkee Arrowhead Park is now open again after Macon-Bibb County issued an advisory telling people it would be closed until further notice after a routine Macon Water Authority test showed elevated levels of E. coli.

In a tweet from Macon-Bibb County, they announce that "MWA test results on Arrowhead Park’s swimming area have come back and bacteria levels have dropped back down."

Due to the weather, it and Claystone’s area will close for 30 minutes after every lightning strike.

