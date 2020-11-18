Laurens County deputies looking for missing woman with dementia

Deputies say she was last seen Saturday afternoon and no one has heard from her since then

DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE: The Laurens County Sheriff's Office previously said Jones was found safe, but now says she is still missing.

-----

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman with dementia.

According to a news release, 75-year-old Betty Jones was last seen Saturday afternoon walking on South Popular Springs Church near her home.

The sheriff’s office says she suffers from dementia and no one has had any contact with her since that afternoon.

They’re asking for anyone who knows her or her location to call the sheriff’s office.

Jones is around 5’6” and weighs around 144 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.