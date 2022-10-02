Laurens County 13-year-old charged with robbing another student at gunpoint

The investigation began when school administrators were told an 8th grader brought a gun to school Wednesday

DUBLIN, Ga. — A 13-year-old East Laurens Middle School student is charged with armed robbery after they allegedly brought a gun to school and robbed another student.

According to a news release, the investigation started when deputies and middle school staff were told an 8th grader brought a gun to school on Wednesday.

It says the school resource officer learned during the investigation that the student used the gun to demand money from a fellow student. The student accused of bringing the gun was then interviewed and charged with armed robbery.

Investigators later recovered the firearm from the teen’s home.