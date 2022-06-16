'We want doors open in Fort Valley': Leaders discuss ways to reduce crime

Within the last month, there's been three shootings in Fort Valley. Mayor Jeffery Lundy is ready to talk solutions.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Some recent shootings in Fort Valley have people talking about how to reduce crime in the city. Some community leaders say lots of children and teenagers are looking for things to do to stay out of trouble.

Fort Valley mayor Jeffery Lundy says he would like activities and events any child can attend.

One idea, have churches and businesses open their doors for the youth. Lundy says he's talking to people about what is missing from the city.

"We are trying to make sure that we are engaging our young adults with positive influence so when we start talking about engaging, giving them places to go, we are asking for volunteers to assist with that," Lundy said.

Lundy says he's looking for people in the area to be positive role models and mentor the youth.

"We even coming up with trying to start some initiatives that's been proven in time past, like midnight basketball," he said.

Monica McCoy-Lowe has family in Fort valley. She says many summer activities cost and that's also a problem.

"Things that everybody don't have to pay for because sometimes parents are not in the position where they can pay for summer activities and sometimes it's easier allow to go to when it's not so much costly on parents," McCoy-Lowe said.

Within the last month, there have been three shooting in Fort Valley. Lundy feels for the families who have lost their loved ones.

"From a parent perspective, it made me want to embrace my own kids," he said.

McCoy-Lowe says that parents bear some responsibility for young people getting in bad behavior.

"Parents needs to be more vigilant with their own children and make sure that they're doing the things that they need to do. They need to know where they are," McCoy-Lowe said.

Lundy has talked with people in the community and they have brought ideas to the table like bowling alley, a movie theater and skating rink.