Lizella man known as 'Carrot Top' sentenced to 5 years for federal gun charge

According to court documents, the charge is related to a 'lying and buying' gun case.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County man released from prison on probation in March 2021 is headed back to prison for another five years.

This week, Logan Nettles aka Carrot Top was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person under a felony indictment in December. He faced up to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, the charge is related to a 'lying and buying' gun case. The release says ATF was doing undercover surveillance in Macon in May when they saw Nettles get into his girlfriend’s car.

Officers stopped him for a search as part of his probation and found a fully loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack.

The release says Nettles told officers his girlfriend had nothing to do with the gun, but she told them it was hers. She later admitted she bought it for him.

Investigators found she purchased the gun for Nettles and lied when she signed the ATF form at point of purchase, knowing it was for him.

Nettles is prohibited from having a gun after being convicted of aggravated assault and gang activity in 2019.