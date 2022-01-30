Shoppers brave the cold for locally made goods at Perry Farmers' Market

Vendors say the market is all about connecting the community.

PERRY, Ga. — Many things have been affected recently by the cold weather, but the Perry Farmers' Market isn’t one of them.

It continued Saturday with heat lamps and hot chocolate to combat the cold. Vendors settled into the market’s new location, which opened in early January.

Folks could head downtown to shop from local businesses and growers for items like produce, honey, baked goods and more.

“People in Middle Georgia, they help each other out. They care about each other. They try and treat each other right. That's my definition of community spirit… is when people really, genuinely do right and do good by each other. That happens out here at the market all the time. People have a great time out here,” said Roland Fall.