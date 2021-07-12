Perry subdivisions seeing frequent water main breaks due to faulty pipes

PERRY, Ga. — Homeowners in both the New Haven and Stonebridge subdivisions in Perry say continuous water main breaks and boiling advisories are simply frustrating.



One of those homeowners who knows the interruption of no water and a boil advisory well is Addie Turner.



"It’s just really frustrating and it's actually annoying because we don’t know why it keeps happening so frequently," she said.



Turner's lived in the New Haven subdivision for a year and says there has to have been 4 or 5 breaks in the last two months alone



"It disrupts washing clothes, doing your dishes. I mean, just even going to the sink to fill up your water. It even irritated our refrigerator because it froze," she explained.



According to the City of Perry, they’re aware of the disruption. They say the problem is due to faulty pipes.



"The water main pipe that was used at that time, we have found to be, has problems with pressure and volume going through, and on occasion, will have breaks," Lee Gilmour said.

