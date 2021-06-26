Splish Splash! Hundreds show up for Perry's water battle

Families played in the water and soaked up some sun Saturday morning!

PERRY, Ga. — Hundreds of people in Perry spent Saturday morning at Rozar Park soaking up the sun at the Perry Water Battle.

Families had fun going back and forth on water slides, spraying each other with water guns and experiencing the thrill of dueling fire trucks.

Susan Lewis brought her grandson to this event.

They moved to Perry from Maryland at the start of the pandemic. Lewis says it felt good coming out after being in the house for so long.

"We wasn't able to come out and do events like this. When we first came here, we went to one event and then it was all over with, everything was locked down. That's pretty much how we spent our whole last year, in the house, just like everybody else," she said.