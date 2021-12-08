Perry, Centerville mayors to seek reelection this fall

Election Day is November 2 for all three Houston County cities and that includes races for Mayor and some City Council seats.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Election season is not too far way for all three Houston County cities and that includes races for Mayor and some City Council seats.

We told you recently that Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms is running for another term. Thursday Randall Walker in Perry, and John Harley in Centerville told us they, too, are seeking reelection. Walker and Harley say they're the best people to lead their cities and they hope voters will trust them with four more years in office.

Walker took office in 2019 after 10 years as a City Councilman. He says he's accomplished a lot -- and he has more plans in the works.



“We're looking at our total road structure, what do we need to put in, in the future, but we're going to continue to focus on the amenities that we want to offer here such as new parks, new trails,” said Walker.



Harley became mayor in 2010. He says the city has grown during his leadership.



“I've been mayor now for 12 years, and we'll have a new city hall, a new police department, new courthouse. We have a new water and sewer facility, massive one which is doing wonders for us,” said Harley.



Walker says the City of Perry has doubled in population over the last 10 years and he hopes to create new opportunities.



“The growth for people moving here, it's the growth of businesses the growth of industry and creating jobs. One of the important things that we want to do is create a job market here, so that our children after they finish up school will come back here and work here,” said Walker.



Harley says Centerville’s population has jumped by 6,000 since he took office. He wants to continue building a beautiful city.



“I like to have a nice senior citizen conference center set up. I think that would be a great thing. I'd like to expand our, Center Park, which has been such a fabulous thing, we opened earlier this year. We’d like to get an amphitheater in there and maybe some other playground features,” said Harley.



Both Walker and Harley say they want to keep pushing their cities forward.



“I just think I'm the person to lead that over the next four years,” said Walker.



“Always think of the citizens out there, they're not a separate person they're part of me. We're all part of the same thing,” said Harley.



Here’s what's all on the ballot for November 2:

Warner Robins:

Mayor

Council Post 1 (At Large)

Council Post 3

Council Post 5

Perry:

Mayor

Council District 1 Post 1

Council District 2 Post 1

Council District 3 Post 1

Centerville: