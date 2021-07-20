Bring your own cape: Macon Bacon hosting Comic Book Hero Night on Friday

Folks are encouraged to dress up in their favorite superhero outfits and enjoy a great night of baseball

MACON, Georgia — The Macon Bacon are hosting another action packed theme night this week.

On Friday, the Macon Bacon will have its Comic Book Hero Night.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up in the favorite superhero outfits for the costume contest and they'll also receive a special comic book inside the gameday program.

Macon Bacon president Brandon Raphael says it's a chance to enjoy some fun entertainment.

"Great opportunity to come out and be a part of Comic Book Hero Night," Raphael said. "Dress up, we're going to have a costume contest, and players will be having some fun with it. We have some surprises there as well."

The Macon Bacon will face off against the Spartanburg Spartanburgers.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at the historic Luther Williams Field.