A Macon barbershop owner decided to open his doors Sunday to give free haircuts for kids headed back to school this week.

Wade White has been a barber for 18 years and owns Razorline Barbershop off Pio Nono Avenue.

“I just enjoy kids being in a good, safe environment getting great haircuts. They go home feeling good, going out and being the best they can be in the community and in life,” said White.

The barbershop isn’t usually open on Sundays and the event was the first time they’ve opened the shop for free haircuts.

White says he plans on making it an annual event.

“We try to do our part to help the kids get prepared for the new school year. It boosts your self-esteem. When you look good, you feel good, that’s how we look at it,” said White.

Boys haircuts usually run around $12, but offering free ones this time of year helps parents who are already spending a lot of money on back to school supplies.

Patricia Mercan brought her stepson to get a new hairdo.

“The budget is kind of low this year with trying to get school supplies at the last minute, so a free haircut is essential for boys and free hairdos for the girls too. It saves money for the parents,” said Mercan.

“A lot of parents are going through certain things and can't afford to pay for haircuts and buy school clothes, so it really helps,” said another mother.

White promoted the back to school special through Facebook and had seven barbers on staff who volunteered to help him work it.

He said he wished he had something like this available to him when he was younger.

“It would've been a great experience to grow through the barber shop in my community,” said White.

He says around 80 kids came in for a free cut and he expects more customers next year.

