Macon-Bibb County Commission tours new trash convenience center

This is the first of five bulk trash drop locations built as commissioners try to prevent illegal dumping.

MACON, Ga. — Let's talk trash. Last March, Macon-Bibb County commissioners started work on five drop-off locations for bulk trash in an effort to prevent illegal dumping.

If you passed the old landfill Tuesday and peeped through the fence, you might have seen a bunch of people dressed up, maybe looking a bit out of place.

After the committee of the whole meeting, Bibb County leaders arrived to the old landfill to tour a new trash convenience center.

Mayor Lester Miller wants to make it easy for people to toss their bulk trash the right way.

"We've had a lot of illegal dumping of tires because there's no place to store tires, or people have to pay for them to get rid of them. So, we wanted to make sure we provide alternatives for that so they don't end up on the side of the road," Miller said.

The center features a drive-up layout with a central recycling area. To throw out your trash, you can back your car right up to the dumpster.

Commissioner Al Tillman was impressed by the facility's size.

"This is a huge facility. This is our facility that we're gonna use to show others how it's done," he said.

Miller says it's not for regular household trash, or commercial trash. He gave a few examples.

"If you've just got something like a couch or a mattress that you no longer want, you'll be able to come to this location right here, to a familiar site, here on 11th Street," he said. "We'll have a person that'll be working here, and we'll have seven days a week at this location."

The ribbon cutting is Thursday, and the center opens Friday. Their regular hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You have to live in Macon-Bibb County to use the new drop-off spot.

Two other centers are under construction. One is on Fulton Mill Road behind Animal Welfare. The other is on Mercer University Drive.