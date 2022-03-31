Macon-Bibb County names Reco Stephens assistant fire chief

Reco Stephens was promoted to the position after over a decade as the training chief.

MACON, Ga. — There's a new assistant fire chief in Macon-Bibb County.

Wednesday, Reco Stephens was promoted to the position after over a decade as the training chief.

Chief Shane Edwards says Stephens developed a career ladder for future department leaders so they can climb and continue the mission.

Stephens was born and raised in Macon and has been with the department since 1999.

"I tell you what -- it's just unexplainable. Just knowing that I'm in this position, it's something I never ever foresaw, but I'm humbled and very appreciative that I was appointed and chosen to be here," Stephens said.