Macon-Bibb County officials inspect homeless camp at old Greyhound bus station

The bus station closed three years ago, but dozens of homeless people live there now, setting up tents, grills, and makeshift shelters.

MACON, Ga. — Macon Bibb County officials are concerned after a fire at a closed downtown bus terminal where homeless people are camping out.

People from several county agencies gathered at the former Greyhound terminal on Spring Street Tuesday morning.

County spokesman Chris Floore says a small fire Friday led the county to take a new look at whether there were health or safety problems there.

He says they have not yet made any decision on whether to clear out the camp, or take other action.

Two years ago, a Macon businessman proposed a liquor store at the building, but the county's planning and zoning board put those plans on hold.

