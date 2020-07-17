Chief Marvin Riggins says this is the same large office complex where a fire broke out on July 8

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb crews are working the scene of a fire at a building on Baconsfield Drive that caught fire last week.

Chief Marvin Riggins says it is a two-alarm fire and there are 6 units fighting the blaze.

Riggins says this is the same large office complex where a fire broke out on July 8. The building is vacant and no one has been injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as information comes in.

