Macon-Bibb crews battle fire on Baconsfield Drive

Chief Marvin Riggins says the scene is fully involved.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb crews are working the scene of a fire on Baconsfield Drive.

Chief Marvin Riggins says the call came in just after midnight. When fire crews arrived to the scene the fire was fully involved. Riggins described the building as a large office complex that was once completely occupied. He says there are still some office units on the property, but says the building where the fire started is a vacant. Despite being a vacant building, he says crews learned there may be people inside.

At least two people escaped from the fire without injuries. Riggins said he does not know how many people were in the building at the time of the fire.

Chief Riggins says the fire ripped through a large portion of the building. Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Riggins expects crews to be on the scene throughout the night.