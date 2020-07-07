55-year-old Scott Dewayne Ray and 38-year-old Crystal Dawn Collins were arrested for drug possession.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police arrested two people in a drug bust at the Quality Inn located at 215 Margie Drive Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, just after 10:30 a.m., 55-year-old Scott Dewayne Ray and 38-year-old Crystal Dawn Collins were arrested for drug possession. The release says Ray is charged with Trafficking Heroin and Trafficking Methamphetamine, as well as Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell. Collins is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

