Macon-Bibb Fire Department tops off new training center

The center had its last beam installed after firefighters signed their names.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and city leaders celebrated the topping of the new fire training center on Tinker Drive Monday.

New recruits like Jaquez George said they couldn't be more excited about the new facility.

"I'm anticipating like a kid on the first day of school," George says.

Workers hammered the final beam into place after firefighters signed their names. The fire department broke ground on the new center in May.

The new center costs $3.2 million. About $2.8 million came from SPLOST funds.

Jake Welch says after remembering 9/11, he hopes that he and his team will show the same kind of bravery for their community.

"They made the ultimate sacrifice that day," Welch says. "They ran head-in first and thought about the victims. That's what we have to take from them. This really is a heart-filled profession."