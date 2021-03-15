Macon County man charged with murder after man found shot to death in car

Police were called to a car accident and the victim was later found to be dead before the wreck happened

OGLETHORPE, Ga. — A Macon County man is charged with murder after a fatal shooting last week in Oglethorpe.

According to a news release, 19-year-old Zaccheus Kendrick was arrested and charged with the murder and aggravated assault of Hashim Haugabook.

CASE HISTORY

On March 11, Oglethorpe Police and first responders were called to the scene of a car accident on Kaigler Street in Oglethorpe.

The GBI was called to assist in the case and the results of the early investigation showed Hashim Haugabook was killed before the car accident happened.

Coroner Brenda Oglesby told 13WMAZ that Haugabook had been shot once.

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s Americus Office at 229-931-2439. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).