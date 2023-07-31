'We removed the remaining 28 inmates': Macon County Sheriff's Office continues search for escaped inmate

Macon County Sheriff Leonard Johnson says the jail is now empty so they can fix the air conditioning duct.

Example video title will go here for this video

OGLETHORPE, Ga. — One inmate from the Macon County Jail in Oglethorpe is still missing after he and another inmate escaped Thursday night through the jail's air conditioning ducts.

Rayquan Ray, 21, was found in Columbus, Georgia by law enforcement after he was caught committing a burglary.

But another inmate, Bobby Minor, 36, is still on the run. He was in jail for marijuana charges, using a false name and obstruction of an officer.

Macon County Sheriff Leonard Johnson said Ray is in jail for home invasion, armed robbery and possession of a firearm.

Their escape happened behind the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

"We discovered that they had somehow gone through the air conditioning duct and gained access to the roof of the jail and jumped down from there and cut a hole through the chain-linked fence," Johnson said.

Johnson told 13WMAZ they found out Minor and Ray had escaped sometime Thursday into Friday night. When an inmate escapes, they notify the 911 services in Ellaville, Georgia in Schley County.

"And we contact the fugitive squad and FBI, people of that nature to start assisting us in that search," Johnson said.

Johnson says both will be charged with felony escape.

There were 30 inmates total staying at the jail in Oglethorpe. Johnson says this is a large group to have at their jail, and they normally have no more than 6 inmates. He says they are working to build a new jail in the county.

"The lower the population, the less the problem that you would have in any jail situation," Johnson said.

The 28 inmates left were moved to Doughtery and Sumter County, because they will need to fix the air conditioning duct before they can come back.