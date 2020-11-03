MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, law enforcement from across Central Georgia and the Macon Regional Crimestoppers announced their top 15 Most Wanted criminals list. Offenders on the list are wanted on a variety of crimes like aggravated assault against a peace officer, and robbery by force.

Last year, deputies say 26-year-old Devan Williams and 20-year-old Dequavia Pollard robbed and attacked a Macon woman.

RELATED: 'It's not easy to replace you': Macon woman attacked and robbed, suspects on the loose

"We are here to ask you, the public, for your help," United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles "Charlie" Peeler said.

Allegations of violent crimes like those landed them on the list.

"We will continue to focus on violent offenders and gun crimes," Warren Selby with Macon Regional Crimestoppers said.

Right now, there is at least one person wanted in Baldwin, Crawford, Jones, and other counties. The charges range from possession of a gun, traffic violations, and possession of drugs.

"Crimestoppers and the marshal service providing us a fugitive squad, are two of the best tools small agencies have here in Middle Georgia," Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said.

During Tuesday's news conference Warren Selby with Crimestoppers announced a 91 percent arrest rate on their most wanted list from 2019.

"It is amazing what social media and the long arm of the law can do in apprehending these individuals," Selby said.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of anyone on the list.

RELATED: Mugshots: Macon Regional Crimestoppers releases new Top 15 Most Wanted list

"When people know where they're at and they make that call, they get a reward and get that bad guy off the street," Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.

US District Attorney David Peeler says this partnership is part of the Department of Justice's initiative to lower violent crimes. If you have any information on the top 15 Most Wanted, call Crimestoppers at 1-87768CRIME.

Mugshots: Top 15 Most Wanted (March 2020) Nadinna Waller Terell Douglas Keon Williams Jonathan Tabor J'naj Bryant Ranolda Green Devan Williams Dequavia Pollard Malik Young Kenneth Campbell Jerald Bostic Cecil Garner Jr. Kareem Williams Tia Hill Calvin B. Johnson

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.