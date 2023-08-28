'Be a member of a congregation: Macon faith leaders respond to antisemitic fliers in Beall's Hill

Religious leaders say the best way to move forward is to continue growing loving communities, and getting connected to a congregation.

MACON, Ga. — Just two months after the Central Georgia community gathered to show unity and support for the Jewish community, an antisemitic group returned to drop more fliers around town.

It's the same group that protested outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon in late June. Around that same time, antisemitic flyers were left around homes in Warner Robins as well.

Beall Hill neighbors woke up to fliers on their doorsteps on Sunday, that spread messages like, "Freedom trumps your Jewish feelings."

"It was a surprise," Pastor Sarah Pugh Montgomery said.

She lives in Bealls Hill and is the pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church. She says she first found the fliers in a neighborhood Facebook group.

"I was a part of their Facebook page and kind of saw the flyers right before church," Pugh Montgomery said.

She says their community has seen this all before.

"There's signage around that says that we're a shalom zone. I wonder if that language of shalom, that language of peace is a part of the reason why our community is targeted," Pugh Montgomery said.

Shalom is a Hebrew word that means peace, and Shalom Zones are Macon neighborhoods where people work together to fight blight and crime.

She says despite the hate, this has given the community more room to grow.

"I think it just continues for us to be able to validate the work that we're already doing," she said

Her work includes membership in the Downtown Tapestry, an interfaith alliance. Right now, these leaders say there are several solutions.

"We're looking towards Rosh Hashanah, and sort of being able to support our Jewish neighbors in those high holy days, in case something happens," she said.

Tapestry Director and Reverend of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, Ted Goshorn says the best solution is to keep building loving communities.

"The best way I know to do that is to be a member of a congregation," Goshorn said. "When we reach out in love and service to our neighbor, we're practicing that love that will over time conquer hate."

Right now, there are no plans for another community demonstration like there was a month ago.

"Perhaps the best response is to follow the first and second greatest commandments as we teach them in the Christian tradition, which is to love God and love our neighbor," Goshorn said.

However, they say they're looking to the Jewish community, and Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar for thoughts on how to support.

"We're following her lead in this and the Temple's lead, and just stand ready to assist in any way that we can," Goshorn said.

Goshorn says if you're looking for a faith group to get connected to, the Downtown Tapestry Congregations are open to walk-ins.

Mulberry Street United Methodist Church

Temple Beth Israel

High Street Unitarian Universalist Church

Centenary United Methodist Church

First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church of Christ

St. Joseph's Catholic Church

Christ Episcopal Church

Steward Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church