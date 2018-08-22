You might of groaned with all the rain this week, but one family is rejoicing -- a perfect set of circumstances came together to make a surprise come to life.

Here's the story of a garden six years in the making.

Lavern Sherman likes to garden.

"I had flowers there, I had more flowers there," she said. "Them flowers right there had over 1,000 blossoms on those things."

But she never imagined her yard would be taken over by greenery.

"I never thought watermelon would grow over here. I was struck and the vine was all over," Sherman exclaimed.

Lavern says her great-grandkids threw out the seeds of the mammoth fruit one summer.

"Because every time we went to the store, we always got watermelon," Sherman recalled.

Here's the thing -- that happened 6 years ago. The kids don't even live in the state anymore. Certain things had to line up this year for the greenery to sprout.

The yard used to be full of trees, but the family took the trees out, and they say that's what enabled the watermelon patch to grow up because the sun came in.

Marie Williams is Lavern's daughter.

"The trees was cut down in March of this year and they sprouted, so we got about 15 big ol' beautiful watermelons," she said.

Marie says it's downright educational.

"It's exciting to see this in a backyard, my first time seeing a watermelon patch -- I've never seen a watermelon patch," Williams said.

The patch is an aggressive one -- it's covered stumps, gone up a fence, and even threatened the house.

"Well, they had to cut some back because it was big. They was all the way up to the backdoor, so they cut it back so they can walk," Marie explained.

"I was surprised, though, to see it grow like this. It was all over everywhere," Lavern said.

So the next time you might want a summer treat, just chunk your seeds and give it some time.

