MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a downtown Macon apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says it happened at the Dempsey apartment building on Cherry Street.

Riggins says the fire started in one apartment on the ninth floor, and crews were able to contain it to that one unit. They were ultimately able to put out the fire.

He says tenants were evacuated safely, and there are no injuries at this time.

Right now, they do not know the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story; we will update it when more information is available.

RELATED: 'It was a lesson to be learned back then:' Bibb County Fire to monitor pyrotechnics use by filmmakers downtown

RELATED: Macon-Bibb fire crews put out morning home fire

RELATED: Firetruck company bringing more than 300 jobs to Milledgeville

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.