MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is launching a food giveaway in an effort to help families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a news release from the food bank, the event will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Macon Coliseum, which is located at 200 Coliseum Drive.

The release says the food bank is expecting to give away 30,000 meals. The event is drive-thru only, and will last until all of the food is gone.

If you would like to make a donation to the food bank, you can do so at www.mgcfb.org .

RELATED: Daybreak Macon in need of volunteer nurses during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Middle Georgia Regional Libraries provide services online during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Mercer University and United Way launch virtual singing competition

RELATED: Macon organization provides grants for students impacted by COVID-19

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.