Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the man ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are looking for a man that robbed a Macon gas station Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Murphy USA Gas station at 5935 Zebulon Road was robbed at 6:25 p.m.

It is reported that a man entered the store, showed his gun, and demanded money.

The man ran from the store after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.