Macon Little Theatre spreads Christmas cheer with 'Merry Little Sing-a-Long'

Some of the songs featured "Baby, It's Cold Outside," "Deck the Halls," "Jingle Bells," and "Let It Snow."

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Little Theatre spread a little Christmas cheer Thursday night.

The theatre hosted its "Merry Little Sing-A-Long," with some of your favorite actors from "Beauty and the Beast," "Carrie," and "Legally Blonde" leading a night filled with holiday classics.

"This is a great way to get some of our star performers to come back and sing amazing Christmas songs and our audiences to enjoy the holidays," said artistic director J.P. Haynie.