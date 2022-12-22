Macon Little Theatre spreads Christmas cheer with 'Merry Little Sing-a-Long'

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Little Theatre spread a little Christmas cheer Thursday night.
The theatre hosted its "Merry Little Sing-A-Long," with some of your favorite actors from "Beauty and the Beast," "Carrie," and "Legally Blonde" leading a night filled with holiday classics.
"This is a great way to get some of our star performers to come back and sing amazing Christmas songs and our audiences to enjoy the holidays," said artistic director J.P. Haynie.
Some of the songs featured "Baby, It's Cold Outside," "Deck the Halls," "Jingle Bells," and "Let It Snow."