Macon man accused of robbing convenience store at knifepoint in custody

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a pool hall in south Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the man accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint earlier this week is now in custody.

According to a news release, he was identified as 46-year-old Jonathan Paul Wilson, of Macon.

He was detained at the L&W Sports Bar by deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Office Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

After being questioned, Wilson was charged with armed robbery and is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond.

That charge is the result of a robbery that happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Flash Foods location on Pio Nono Avenue.

It was reported to deputies that a shirtless man entered the store with a large knife and demanded money before running away with an undisclosed amount.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.