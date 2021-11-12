x
Macon man convicted of child molestation after 5 minutes of deliberation

He was found guilty of molesting a 13-year-old between Nov. 2018 and Feb. 2019
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man will spend nearly 50 years in prison after being found guilty of child molestation and statutory rape.

According to District Attorney Anita Howard, it took the jury just five minutes to come to a decision Thursday in the case of Bryan Smalls.

He was indicted in spring 2019 on charges he molested a 13-year-old between Nov. 2018 and Feb. 2019.

He was sentenced to a total of 70 years; with 49 to be served in prison and 21 to be served on probation. He will also have to abide by sex offender conditions.

