Macon man drives himself to convenience store after being shot

Deputies say they don't know where the shooting originally happened, or what led up to it

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot, and Bibb deputies are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

According to a news release, it was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies were told the shooting victim, identified as 23-year-old Rasheed Law, drove himself from an unknown location to the Circle K at the intersection of College and Forsyth Street.

Paramedics took Law from the gas station to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The events around the shooting are under investigation and the sheriff’s office says more details will be released as they’re available.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.