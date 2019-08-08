MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury found a Macon man guilty of malice murder and felony murder on Thursday in a 2018 shooting.

Tirell Mitchell, 27, was found guilty for shooting and killing 44-year-old Jim Baldwin II in 2018.

According to a release from the Office of the District Attorney Macon Judicial Circuit, during the three-day trial, witnesses testified that Mitchell’s girlfriend was at a family member’s house on Berker Avenue on the night of April 13, 2018. The release says earlier that day, she and Mitchell got into an argument.

Witnesses said later that night, Mitchell found his girlfriend at the house with Baldwin and some friends when they got into an argument and people in the house told Mitchell to leave.

Witnesses said Mitchell was angry, he refused to leave, and did not let Baldwin leave the house either, according to the release.

Baldwin and Mitchell got into a fight and then Mitchell shot Baldwin in the leg.

The release says prosecutors presented evidence and testimony that showed an imprint from the gun on Baldwin’s thigh.

According to the release, Baldwin ran to his sister’s house around the corner on Saint Claire Street after he was shot. He collapsed at the driveway entrance.

Bibb deputies and an ambulance were called around 1 a.m. on April 14, but Baldwin died at the hospital shorty after he arrived there.

Later that day, Mitchell was charged with murder.

