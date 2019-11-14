MACON, Ga. — An accused armed robber is in jail without bond after being shot by one of his victims.

According to a news release, the call for a personal armed robbery in the 1000-block of Courtland Avenue came in around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies were on the way to the scene, they heard a call of a person shot near Napier and Crescent Avenue.

When they arrived at the first scene, one of the victims told them that a man, later identified as 21-year-old Mark Capron, used a pistol to steal their car keys from them as they were getting home.

Capron then allegedly fired shots at them as he was running away, but another victim grabbed their own gun and returned fire.

Deputies then got to the second scene and found Capron with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. His gun was recovered nearby.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then taken to jail where he is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

