MACON, Ga. — A Macon man wanted since July for allegedly teaching kids how to fight and shoot at rival gang members was arrested over the weekend.

RELATED: Macon man wanted for teaching kids to shoot at rival gangs

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 22-year-old Tyree Welch Sunday around 1 a.m.

The release says an off-duty deputy spotted Welch near Walnut Street.

When deputies working at a nearby event space went to arrest Welch, he ran on foot. They were able to catch him after he ran into the Ocmulgee River.

The release says deputies had to use pepper spray to get Welch to cooperate. He was treated for a minor injury after falling on rocks while running away from deputies.

The release says he was taken to the Bibb County Jail and is charged with simple battery family violence, criminal damage to property, simple battery, theft by taking, a felony, terroristic threats and acts, and criminal street gang activity.

He is being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Earlier this year in July, the sheriff's office says a video on social media surfaced of Welch allegedly teaching kids how to fight and shoot at rival street gang members.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Police: Man arrested after robbing victim of prescription drugs at Warner Robins motel

RELATED: Bibb deputies investigating man shot in leg

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.