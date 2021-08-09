Macon Mayhem plan 'Macon Veterans Cup' collegiate hockey tournament

UGA, Georgia Tech, Auburn and FSU will meet up for a hockey tournament that honors all who have served in the armed forces

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Mayhem will bring together players from across the Southeast for a new tournament honoring veterans.

On Wednesday, the team announced the ‘Macon Veterans Cup.’ It will happen Nov 12-13 with competition between the Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech, Auburn University and Florida State University.

Mayhem president Blair Floyd says the tournament will celebrate veterans while growing hockey in the South.

Organizations like Visit Macon see the tournament as a score for the local economy.

“Opportunities for our hotels to see extra business, our restaurants. You're probably going to see us approach capacity on hotel sites, for us that means 5,500 hotel rooms full in Macon,” said Visit Macon president, Gary Wheat.

“This will be a thing we do every year, that is our goal. We hope this is going to be a huge success. Every year we hope to have some different teams, we hope to get some different service academies down the road,” said Floyd.

On Nov 12, Georgia Tech will play Auburn and UGA will play FSU. On Nov 13, Auburn will face FSU and Georgia Tech will play UGA in a rivalry match. The team with the best win-loss record at the end of the tournament will be the winners.

The team will release more information about the tournament as it gets closer to Veterans Day.