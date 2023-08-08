Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller proposes 7-mill rollback. Here's what that means

The commission is scheduled to vote next Tuesday August 15th.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller is proposing a big cut in the property-tax rate.

In a news release, Miller says he'll recommend a rate of about $10.7 for every $1,000 in property value.

That's more than $7 less than the current rate.

Most of that will happen due to Bibb County voters passing a special sales tax.

Miller promised a 5-mill rollback if that happened. The rest is possible due to rising property values.

If the County Commission approves Miller's proposed rate next week, tax bills for most Macon-Bibb property owners will stay about the same.

Miller's proposal comes after the Bibb School Board voted to roll back their millage rate last month.

