Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller proposes 7-mill rollback. Here's what that means

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller is proposing a big cut in the property-tax rate.
In a news release, Miller says he'll recommend a rate of about $10.7 for every $1,000 in property value.
That's more than $7 less than the current rate.
Most of that will happen due to Bibb County voters passing a special sales tax.
Miller promised a 5-mill rollback if that happened. The rest is possible due to rising property values.
If the County Commission approves Miller's proposed rate next week, tax bills for most Macon-Bibb property owners will stay about the same.
The commission is scheduled to vote next Tuesday, August 15th.
Miller's proposal comes after the Bibb School Board voted to roll back their millage rate last month.
