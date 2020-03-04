MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb mayor Robert Reichert spoke Friday morning about the impact of Gov. Brian Kemp’s order on the county.

Before he went in-depth into what it meant for the county, he cautioned the Bibb community that, “it will get worse before it gets better.”

Reichert said that he issued a local state of emergency order on March 23, but when the governor’s order goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday, it will supersede any local order.

Kemp’s order also prohibits local places from enacting other orders that do more or less than his.

Reichert says he supports the governor’s order and asked everyone in Bibb County to voluntarily comply with the order and the spirit of the order.

He specifically said everyone should be practicing social distancing, and that the order outright prevents gatherings of more than 10 people from taking place, including church and funeral services.

Reichert also asked people in Bibb County to not run out and stockpile groceries because the order says you can still go to the store as necessary.

Sam Henderson, the Small Business Affairs Director, then spoke about what small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can do since the CARES Act established several new temporary programs.

They are:

Paycheck Protection Program - This loan program provides loan forgiveness for retaining employees by temporarily expanding the traditional SBA 7(a) loan program.

EIDL Loan Advance - This loan advance will provide up to $10,000 of economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing temporary difficulties.

SBA Express Bridge Loans - Enables small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly.

SBA Debt Relief

To read more on the new programs, you can click here.

