'Run to Steven for a smile': Macon mourns downtown mover Steven Fulbright

Some folks say the sun is shining a little less bright as Fulbright passed away Tuesday morning.

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon has boomed over the past decade, and a lot of people say Steven Fulbright helped make it happen.

He helped Macon grow through work with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Main Street Macon, the Arts Alliance, Film Festival, and much more.

Now, people in town are remembering Fulbright, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 42. They’ve even put up a tribute for him on the Grand Opera House Marquee.

Several people say Fulbright’s passion for the city still burns bright.

"He's that friend that everyone wishes they could find in this world,” says Scott Mitchell– owner of Bohemian Den on Cherry Street.

Mitchell says he met Fulbright and his partner back in 2014 when they were both involved in the leadership Macon program.

“I go to Zbeans every morning and we stop and we talk on the crosswalk in front of Fatty’s every morning. I think that’s what I miss the most,” he says.

Mitchell says that Fulbright spent every day trying to make Macon better, and wrote grants for projects like the signs that tell you where downtown shops are located.

"He was throwing events and trying so hard before other people were. Now, I mean, you can't find a parking space downtown. Steven was here when you didn't have those problems. He helped create this. His legacy will live down here for a very long time,” he explains.

Macon Arts Alliances’ director, Julie Wilkerson, says she’s known Fulbright for the past decade.

"His personality is in the fabric of our community and our festivals,” she says.

Wilkerson says he served as Macon Film Festival president after her and was a natural leader.

"Didn't know a stranger, loved everybody whether you were homeless or the mayor. What we're going to miss is going to fireworks and Steven's not there. Going to a festival and Steven's not there, going to the film festival and Steven's not there. Because he was just always promoting those things,” she explains.

Justin Andrews is the director of special projects for the Otis Redding Foundation.

"You can always run to Steven for a smile,” he says.

Andrews says he’s had the pleasure of working with Fulbright on many projects, and has worked to help beautify downtown. He says Fulbright loved it more than anyone else.

"I think he found his home here. He was really on it to, 'let's make this a better place', and I think it was really easy for him to do that, and he was always really passionate about that,” he explains.

Steven Fulbright's friends and family will hold a celebration of his life on Saturday the 10th at 11 a.m. at the Anderson Conference Center on Eisenhower Parkway.