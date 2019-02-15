MACON, Ga. — Friday morning, members of the Macon chapter of the NAACP came to Crystal Lake Apartments to let residents know that help is available.

"We're not gonna step down from it. We're gonna fight it 'til the end," said chapter president Gwenette Westbrooks. "Human and civil rights have been violated and they need legal action."

Westbrooks encouraged people at Crystal Lake to reach out to her organization if they need help with moving or finding new housing.

"Somebody has to be held accountable for what's happening to these people," said Westbrooks.

Westbrooks encourages Crystal Lakes tenants to call the Georgia Department of Laws to file a complaint against the apartment complex.

That department can be reached at 1-800-651-8600 or 404-651-8600.

To contact the chapter directly, call 478-745-9944.

The Macon NAACP will also be hosting a dinner for all residents on Sunday at Green Tabernacle Church from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.