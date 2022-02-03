'It's a part of who I am': Macon native shares history of old Appling Middle building

The school board decided to keep the front of the old Appling Middle School to preserve its history.

MACON, Ga. — When you're driving along Shurling Drive, you'll see the old Appling Middle School. The building has been vacant for years and in danger of demolition, but one group put up a fight to preserve its history.

"It's a part of who I am. It's a part of who we are as African-Americans," said Victor Hunt.

To Hunt and hundreds of African-Americans around Macon, it's not just a building, it's a piece of history.

"We think that this rich history deserves to be preserved, and preserved in a professional manner for lasting generations," said Hunt.

The East Macon staple is named after Peter G. Appling. He taught at several schools around the state and was principal at Macon's Hudson High School.

In 1958 -- a decade after he died -- the county named Appling High School in his honor. In 1970, when schools integrated, it became Appling B. Junior High, which later turned into Appling Middle.

"This school was an intricate part of our development during a time when we were just starting to integrate with people of other races," said Hunt.

Over the last few years, Bibb County's Board of Education went back and forth about whether to tear down the building. Hunt and other members of the 'Citizens Committee to Save Peter G. Appling School from Demolition' spoke to the board.

"We are a public school district, and we listen to our community. This was an opportunity where we're able to demonstrate that we heard our community say that we have a desire for you to maintain a part of this building because of the historic value. We heard that, we recognized that and we wanted to honor that," said Superintendent Curtis Jones.

"I'm grateful to Curtis Jones for coming up with the vision to add more parking spaces and preserve the history of Peter. G Appling," said Hunt.

Jones says they plan to keep the building for educational purposes, but they haven't announced how they'll use it yet.