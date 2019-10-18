MACON, Ga. — Runners and bikers in north Macon have a beautiful place they can park and relax after a run or ride, and the Macon Tracks Running Club helped make the renovations possible.

That's why Bibb County commissioners are dedicating a plaque to the club on Friday.

"You see a bunch of people park out here and you just see them bike or run. In fact, I just passed somebody who was biking on that road over there," said Peyton Leaptrot.

Neighbors in north Macon say Old Forsyth Road is a hot spot for staying in shape.

"I think it attracts a lot of people," Leaptrot said.

It's that attraction that led the Macon Tracks Running Club to revitalize the Triangle area. Commissioner Mallory Jones says back in 2017, the running club created new parking spaces and landscaping.

"I think it is nice. You can come out here and enjoy nature, it is pretty cool out here," Leaptrot said.

Now that everything is done, county leaders are coming together to dedicate the triangle area to the running club with a plaque.

FM Barron says the running club pumped $70,000 into the area, even with the community pitching in their own services.

With the temperatures finally going down, Leaptrot is looking forward to enjoying the triangle area again.

As runners and bikers rejoice, the running club says they are happy to have the county's support.

The park dedication is going to be Friday at 4:30 p.m. off of Old Forsyth Road. Commissioner Jones says city leaders will make remarks for about 15 minutes before unveiling the plaque.

