MACON, Ga. — An employee at the UPS Customer Center in Macon is accused of stealing pills shipped from the VA.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the UPS center on South Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

They were told that 19-year-old Austin Edwards, of Roberta, had been opening packages and taking the contents that were inside.

The news release says Edwards opened 11 packages from the VA administration, containing Hydrocodone, and sold the contents.

Edwards was taken to jail and charged with theft by taking, and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

