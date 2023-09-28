'It empowers me' | Macon Veterans Art Program moves to new home

The Veterans Art Society provides art therapy to veterans to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, anxiety and addiction.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon non-profit veterans organization is trying to bring veterans back into society through art therapy.

On Friday, they will hold a grand opening at their new location. With the opening of a new building, they also hope to expand and grow within the community.

The Veterans Art Society provides art therapy to veterans to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, anxiety and addiction.

Veteran and founder Marvin E. James established the organization in 2015.

"Art is very fundamental and is the foundation of our healing process," Marvin said. "Art is extremely important in my life with post-traumatic stress disorders and the way that it frees up a person to get outside of themselves."

Marvin also had some help from his father Robert James to get the new location.

"It empowers me," Marvin said. "I'm proud of my dad because he's a Vietnam veteran. He's been through some stuff and he'll give his shirt off his back to see this thing go."

Robert James then talked about his experience in Vietnam and how it's grown his appreciation for being open and communicating when someone's going through something.

"You ain't got to just keep it bottled up inside of you," Robert said. "Talk about it. Somebody you know is listening and they have compassion for you and you know it could be helping them. They might be going through something."

When it comes to art therapy, the veterans say it makes them feel free and they can express themselves freely while occupying their mind.

Veteran Thomas Adams mentioned how it's an emotional and physical release.

"It gave me an outlet to go and release some of the stress that I keep bottled inside of me which Mr. James the chaplain told me you gotta get it out you, you gotta let it go," Adams said.

These veterans said they learned a lot about themselves and each other while serving their country, but now they say they are ready to serve their community.

"Once that transformation happens, our veterans are geared to give back to the society in which we live," Marvin said.

The Veterans Art Society's new location is at 4490 Columbus Road in West Macon.