MACON, Ga. — On Black Friday, downtown Macon welcomed a new addition to Second Street.

After months of renovating, 7th Street Salvage opened the doors of its second location. The store is a one-stop shop for vintage goods.

"We opened 7th Street Salvage on 7th Street in June 2018. At that time, it was a combination of architectural salvage, home décor items," said Brent Meyer, who owns the store with his wife.

While expanding, the couple decided to dedicate their first location to salvaged items and the second to home décor.

"We started work in August. We poured in a lot of sweat equity and it was well worth it because now we're here," said Meyer. "This building here on Second Street was an old gas station originally built in 1916. We just like being around old things."

The Meyers' affinity for vintage items is just one part of what makes their partnership work so well.

"We feel like old things have soul," said Meyer. "She's got a really good design eye and I can make things happen, so it's a really good mesh of both of our skills."

The store's second floor also features the work of over 30 local arts and crafts vendors.

For their grand opening, 7th Street Salvage is celebrating with a hot chocolate and cookie bar, and a visit from Santa at 4:30 pm.

You can find 7th Street Salvage at 592 Second Street.

