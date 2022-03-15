Amazon's Macon facility works hard to get packages out across Central Georgia

Macon's Amazon Fulfillment Center let cameras inside the building for the very first time

MACON, Ga. — Macon's Amazon Fulfillment Center let cameras inside the building for the very first time Tuesday.

The building is huge -- exactly 1.1 million square feet -- and inside, operations never stop! Here's the tour of a day in the life of an Amazon box.

This is the first stop for any package.

Dana Dixon-Jones, an Amazon employee, said, "We're the reason your package gets out the door!"

Dixon-Jones is an engineer. She works in outbound operations.

"You have the inbound side and then you have the outbound side. The outbound actually processes everything that we accepted from our vendors, pack it like our associate here Johnny is doing, and then get it out to the outbound docks," Dixon-Jones said.

Amazon in Macon can ship hundreds of thousands of packages a day.

Holloway said, "The action never stops -- 24 hours, 7 days a week, we are here."

Sean Holloway, their general manager, says they work safely and diligently.

"In this facility, a box comes in, put on a rack, an order is generated and is shipped out and goes to a sister fulfillment center, where it is then delivered to a delivery station, who then takes it to the customer," Holloway said.

Right now, they employ more than 1,200 people at this Amazon center. More than 70 percent of those employees are females.

"Many of those women are mothers," Holloway said.

Dixon-Jones said, "You don't see that in operations a lot, so having women in leadership here and be able to look up the chain and seeing leadership, it's fantastic."

Together, this crew helps you get the stuff you want, toilet paper or dog food, in a timely fashion.

Dixon Jones said, "I work with a great team and it's just a great opportunity to be here."

Their facility doesn't deliver packages to your doorstep, but it is the first stop for a package.

So, the next time you get an Amazon package delivered to your home, check to see if the label says "SAV3," and if it does, then at some point, your package went through these doors.