MACON, Ga. — Mentors and manners are two things that can help get you far in life, and some elegant Georgia women showed young girls exactly what that looks like.

The 10th Annual Princess Tea Party was held Sunday at the historic Hay House in downtown Macon.

The 2018 Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen, and other title holders from around the state discussed the importance of community service and having good manners to the girls.

Young ladies in attendance were presented with tiaras, sashes, and a certificate signed by Miss Georgia, Annie Jorgensen.

"It's so much more than a crown. It's raising funds for the community, it's raising funds for important, worthy causes, it's being respectful to the people around you," said Jorgensen. "So being able to teach girls that at a young age is the joy of my job as being Miss Georgia."

