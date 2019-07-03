Jim Lambert feels at home in the cockpit of his plane.

"To me, it's like sitting in your living room," said Lambert.

Back in the early '90s, his first wife needed an organ transplant.

"My wife says any pilot is always looking for a reason to fly," said Lambert.

While talking to a couple from North Carolina at the hospital, he found out about Angel Flight Soars.

RELATED: 'Being able to walk without pain is really cool:' Surgery gives new hope to Georgia woman with Cerebral Palsy

When his first wife passed away, that's when he started flying for Angel Flight Soars in 1992.

In the 36 years since Angel Flight Soars has been around, they've been able to help over 39,000 people get to medical treatments.

Since Lambert started flying in 1992, hes been able to help close to a thousand people.

Pilots like Lambert donate their plane, time and fuel to help families in need.

He's helped kids like Alex, who suffered severe burns when he was about five years old. The two have kept up with each other.

"For as bad as he was after the fire, to see him today is amazing," Lambert said. "He's probably eight or nine years old now."

The youngest patient Lambert ever flew was a three-day-old baby, born with a rare disease, along with the baby's family.

"None of the people had ever been in an aircraft before in their life, but they were willing to put aside that fear to get the treatment that baby needed," said Lambert.

RELATED: 'Bravest girl of them all' | Singing helps girl born without eyes during hospital panic attack

Lambert has touched the lives of countless families from all over the southeast.

"People say you're not paid, I say I'm richly rewarded," said Lambert.

If you need help getting to any medical treatment not offered here in Central Georgia, Lambert says he's always looking for the next flight.

To find out how to donate, volunteer your time or ask for medical transports from Angel Flight Soars, visit their website or call 1-877-4-AN-ANGEL.