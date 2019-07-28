MACON, Ga. — Kemarious Mcreed heads back to school this week, but not without a fresh new haircut.

"It's a fresh start, it's a new school year and stuff, you want to go back and look good for yourself and good for the ladies and all that stuff," Mcreed said.

Razor Line Barbershop owner Wade White wants every student to feel confident on their first day.

RELATED: Razorline Barbershop hosts town hall to discuss solutions to Macon's problems

"You look good, you feel good, you'll be more successful in your school day," White said.

Last year, he held a free back-to-school haircut event for the first time. This year, he opened his shop earlier at 11 a.m., and people were lined up and ready.

"People were here about 9 to 9:30. We had a line wrapped around the building at 9:30," White said.

Juwan Chappell works for a group home and brought five boys he mentors to get a fresh cut.

"My kids they said they love it. They say they have the best barbers there in Macon. There's a lot of families out here that can't afford to do certain things for their kids, and the simple fact that Razor Line is one of those barbershops that tries to reach out to their community knowing that even if it's in a bad area they'll try to make it even better," Chappell said.

RELATED: 'Shop Talk:' Dublin organization promotes positive fatherhood techniques

White wanted to make this year's event even bigger, and he stuck to his promise.

"We offered more. Last year we just offered free haircuts. This year we're having supplies and book bags and food and bouncers," White said.

Mcreed says it's a good thing what White and his shop are doing.

"That's like the best thing ever when people give to the community and stuff knowing that the people don't have a lot of money to get what they need," Mcreed said.

More than a hundred people showed up for haircuts, doubling last year's turnout, and White hopes for even more in the future.

RELATED: Georgia barber gives free cuts to kick off a new school year

"Just continue to do what we do and make it bigger each year," White said.

White gave away 100 book bags and other supplies to kids.